Heavy rains to lash northern, western Odisha dists for two days: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of the state for the next two days as the prevailing system on Sunday intensified into a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts.

The IMD said the system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal within 24 hours.

Under its impact, Bargarh may receive extremely heavy rainfall, while heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and six other districts on Monday. Heavy rainfall activity may also prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts during this period.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be reported in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts. The met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast in the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the system, two places received very heavy rains and 12 recorded heavy rains in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Rajghat in Balasore received the maximum rains of 160 mm, followed by Kusumi in Mayurbhanj 130 mm. Experts said the system’s influence is likely to gradually reduce from Tuesday onwards.