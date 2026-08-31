Help pours in for daily-wager’s son with NEET rank in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Financial assistance has begun pouring in for 19-year-old Somya Ranjan Sahoo, who was struggling to secure admission to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to shortage of funds.

The son of a daily-wage labourer from Sahabajpur village under Bijayanagar gram panchayat in Mahakalapada block, Somya scored 574 marks in NEET-UG and secured an All-India Rank of 21,051. However, despite his impressive performance, he faced difficulty arranging the counselling and admission fees required to secure his medical seat.

A report published in TNIE on Saturday titled ‘Poverty threatens dream of daily wager’s son who cracked NEET’ drew attention to the financial difficulties faced by the student. Somya needed around Rs 40,000 for counselling and admission, with the deadline being August 31.

After learning about his situation, around five persons came forward to help on Saturday and contributed nearly Rs 55,000 to help him meet the immediate requirement. Several individuals and organisations have also offered financial assistance to support Somya throughout his medical education.