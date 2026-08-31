Man kills father over money in Odisha

BARIPADA: Bangiriposi police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of beating his father to death following a dispute over money.

The accused, Sumanta Dehuri (32), allegedly assaulted his father Mahendra Dehuri (58) with a bamboo stick at their home in Pathuri village under Bangiriposi police limits on Saturday night.

Police said Sumanta had asked his father for money for personal expenses. When Mahendra refused, an argument broke out between the two. Sumanta then reportedly picked up a bamboo stick and attacked his father, killing him on the spot.

Hearing screams from the house, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Mahendra dead. Some neighbours alerted Bangiriposi police while others apprehended Sumanta. The accused was later handed over to police.

Based on a complaint filed by Mahendra’s relative, police arrested Sumanta. The body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.