National Green Tribunal forms panel to probe illegal mining in Khurda

CUTTACK: The East Zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a joint committee inspection into allegations of illegal and unscientific laterite stone extraction at Olasingh Laterite Stone Quarry-C in Khurda district.

The bench, consisting of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh, passed the order on August 21 after hearing an application filed by Nayagarh resident Trinath Palei. The applicant alleged that mining operations at the quarry in Olasingh village under Tangi tahasil were being carried out in violation of the environmental clearance, Consent to Establish, Consent to Operate and approved mining plan.

According to the application, the environmental clearance was initially granted to Tangi tehsildar on June 30, 2021, and subsequently transferred to a private lessee on July 13, 2022. The permission allowed extraction of 2,000 cubic metres of laterite annually from 5 hectares.

However, Palei alleged that the lessee was extracting beyond the permitted quantity and depth and mining outside the lease area. Other allegations included transportation through village roads, violation of safety-zone norms, absence of green-belt development and plantation, non-compliance with the progressive mine closure plan and failure to submit quarterly compliance reports.