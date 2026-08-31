Odisha CM orders salary deduction for staff not paying alimony to wife, children

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed that court-ordered maintenance and alimony payable by government employees to their wives or children be directly deducted from their salaries and transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The decision came after complaints were received during the chief minister’s grievance hearings that some government employees were allegedly failing to comply with the court orders directing them to pay maintenance or alimony.

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), two or three such cases are being reported at almost every grievance hearing. Taking a strict view of the matter, Majhi directed departments to ensure that employees comply with court orders and that their wives or children do not suffer because of delays or deliberate non-payment.