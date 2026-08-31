Odisha CM orders salary deduction for staff not paying alimony to wife, children

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed that court-ordered maintenance and alimony payable by government employees to their wives or children be directly deducted from their salaries and transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
The decision came after complaints were received during the chief minister’s grievance hearings that some government employees were allegedly failing to comply with the court orders directing them to pay maintenance or alimony.
As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), two or three such cases are being reported at almost every grievance hearing. Taking a strict view of the matter, Majhi directed departments to ensure that employees comply with court orders and that their wives or children do not suffer because of delays or deliberate non-payment.
Under the new instructions issued by the state government, once a court order directing payment of maintenance or alimony is received, the departmental drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) concerned will deduct the amount specified by the court from the employee’s monthly salary while preparing the salary bill. The deducted amount will then be transferred directly to the bank account of the employee’s wife or eligible children.
“It is unacceptable for a government employee to disregard a court order and at the same time, deny maintenance to his wife or children. The new mechanism is intended to ensure both compliance with judicial orders and timely financial support to women and children who are dependent on such payments,” said the chief minister.
The government also plans to integrate court-directed maintenance payments into its Human Resources Management System (HRMS), thereby creating a more streamlined and automated mechanism for processing such deductions and transfers. It will ensure that government employees against whom such orders have been issued cannot avoid payment of alimony every month.