Odisha girl abducted while waiting for train with grandparents

CUTTACK: A seven-year-old girl was on Saturday afternoon allegedly kidnapped from the Cuttack railway station while she was waiting to board a train along with her maternal grandparents.
As per reports, the elderly couple belonging to Aul locality in Kendrapara had come to Cuttack along with their granddaughter. They were waiting for a train at the Cuttack railway station to go to Pallahara in Angul when the minor girl suddenly disappeared.
They frantically searched for the girl but she was nowhere to be found. They approached the Government Railway police who allegedly refused to register a complaint and asked them to take the matter to Chauliaganj police.
The girl’s grandmother Sima Gadanayak lodged a missing complaint with the Chauliaganj police. After verifying CCTV footages, police found the girl walking along with an elderly man. Police said the CCTV showed the elderly man purchasing something from a shop in Chauliaganj locality and then taking her away along with him.
Though the visuals provided an important clue for the investigation, police are yet to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing girl. DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said they have formed three special teams to investigate the case and a manhunt has been launched to trace the suspect and rescue the minor girl.
“The Cuttack UPD has released the photograph of the kidnapper and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 towards providing information and helping police in identifying him,” said the DCP.