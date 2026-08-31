Odisha girl abducted while waiting for train with grandparents

CUTTACK: A seven-year-old girl was on Saturday afternoon allegedly kidnapped from the Cuttack railway station while she was waiting to board a train along with her maternal grandparents.

As per reports, the elderly couple belonging to Aul locality in Kendrapara had come to Cuttack along with their granddaughter. They were waiting for a train at the Cuttack railway station to go to Pallahara in Angul when the minor girl suddenly disappeared.

They frantically searched for the girl but she was nowhere to be found. They approached the Government Railway police who allegedly refused to register a complaint and asked them to take the matter to Chauliaganj police.