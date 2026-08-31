Odisha govt to implement Sampoorna Pushti Yojana in 18 dists of state

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to implement the Sampoorna Pushti Yojana through the Odisha Nutrition Mission in 18 districts of the state to combat malnutrition among children.

A financial provision of Rs 360.68 crore has been made for implementation of the scheme in 2026-27 and 2027-28. The funds will be spent on nutritious food, community-based service delivery, awareness, monitoring, nutrition rehabilitation, food quality testing and micro-nutrient strengthening programmes.

This was decided at a high- level meeting presided over by chief secretary Anu Garg. The districts include Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

Official sources said a decision has been taken to include 23,088 anganwadi centres of these 18 districts under the scheme. Focus will be on early identification of malnourished children, their education and nutritional rehabilitation. Regular identification of child nutrition status through ‘Poshan tracker’ and digital and data-based monitoring will be strengthened. Special emphasis will be given to the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, low birth weight newborns and child nutrition.

The govt has also prioritised construction of new anganwadi centres in the state, completion of incomplete centres and strengthening of the infrastructure of existing centres under the ‘Samruddha Anganwadi Yojana’.