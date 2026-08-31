Odisha HC upholds govt’s ban on products laced with tobacco

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s January 21 notification prohibiting manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of products containing tobacco or nicotine, including chewing tobacco, holding that the measure is aimed at protecting public health.

Justice SK Panigrahi, while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by private companies manufacturing and selling chewing tobacco, said the notification had a direct nexus with the statutory objective of preventing the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in food products.

The petitions challenged the notification to the extent that it brought chewing tobacco, with or without additives, flavours and scents, within its ambit.

The Health and Family Welfare department had issued the notification on January 21, invoking Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011. The regulation prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food product.

The department subsequently clarified on January 29 that pan masala not containing tobacco or nicotine would not be covered by the prohibition. The companies argued that regulation of chewing tobacco, rather than an outright prohibition, would be a less restrictive alternative.