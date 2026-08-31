Parliament panel supports pay revision of Odisha legislators

BHUBANESWAR: The Joint Committee of Parliament Salaries and Allowances led by Birendra Prasad Baishya on Sunday called for a revision of the salary and allowances of MLAs in the state.

Holding meetings with Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surama Padhy and state Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling separately here, the Parliamentary panel had detailed discussions on the salary and other allowances of members of the Odisha Assembly along with pension and allowances of former MLAs.

During the meetings, salary, allowances and ancillary facilities of MPs and MLAs of other states were compared with members of the Odisha Assembly. The committee members also met Assembly secretary Satyabrata Rout and other officials.

Odisha MLAs get salary and other allowances of `1.11 lakh per month. Four Bills were passed in the Assembly in December, 2025 proposing a three-fold hike in the salary, allowances and other remunerations of the MLAs and ministers. However, all the Bills were later withdrawn in January, 2026. The members of the committee included Vijay Kumar Dubey, Veena Devi, K. Gopinath, Babu Singh Kushwaha and Richard Vanlalhmangaiha. Bhatshala Joshi, director of the Lok Sabha secretariat, and other officials were present.