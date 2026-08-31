PM’s spotlight on Odisha’s heritage encouraging: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been giving significant national visibility to Odisha’s rich heritage, natural environment and the achievements of its people, inspiring many to contribute to nation-building.
The chief minister made the remarks after attending the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat at the Sri Balunkeswar Mahadev temple premises at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar.
Majhi said the prime minister had consistently used the programme to bring the efforts and achievements of people from different parts of the state into the national spotlight. “This spotlight is encouraging them to contribute to nation-building,” he said and thanked Modi for highlighting Odisha and its people.
The chief minister said Odisha’s historical legacy and grassroots initiatives found prominent mention in the programme. While responding to a question from the prime minister, Krishna Seshadri of Mumbai expressed a desire to converse with historical personalities such as Queen Tribhuvan Mahadevi of the Bhaumakara dynasty. “Such references help revive Odisha’s glorious history and present its rich legacy before a wider national audience,” Majhi added.
The chief minister also highlighted the story of Maithili Bhue of Dhodrokusum village near Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. Once dependent on the forest for her livelihood, Bhue has become associated with eco-tourism and forest protection initiatives. “Inspired by her example, around 60 women have adopted similar livelihood and self-reliance initiatives,” he said.
Majhi said many young people overcome considerable challenges and achieve success in diverse fields but often remain outside the national spotlight. Mann Ki Baat provides a platform to showcase their dedication, sacrifice and achievements, creating fresh enthusiasm and inspiration across the society, he added.
The chief minister said participation of the youth and proper guidance were essential for building a self-reliant India. He called upon people of the state to collectively work towards building a self-reliant and developed India by following the path of development and self-reliance shown by Modi.