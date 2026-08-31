PM’s spotlight on Odisha’s heritage encouraging: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been giving significant national visibility to Odisha’s rich heritage, natural environment and the achievements of its people, inspiring many to contribute to nation-building.

The chief minister made the remarks after attending the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat at the Sri Balunkeswar Mahadev temple premises at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi said the prime minister had consistently used the programme to bring the efforts and achievements of people from different parts of the state into the national spotlight. “This spotlight is encouraging them to contribute to nation-building,” he said and thanked Modi for highlighting Odisha and its people.

The chief minister said Odisha’s historical legacy and grassroots initiatives found prominent mention in the programme. While responding to a question from the prime minister, Krishna Seshadri of Mumbai expressed a desire to converse with historical personalities such as Queen Tribhuvan Mahadevi of the Bhaumakara dynasty. “Such references help revive Odisha’s glorious history and present its rich legacy before a wider national audience,” Majhi added.