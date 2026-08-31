Tribal woman wins PM praise for leading forest conservation in Deogarh

SAMBALPUR: The story of Maithilee Bhue, a tribal woman from Dhodrokusum village on the fringes of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary who moved from forest-dependent livelihood to conservation-linked employment, found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Citing the grassroots efforts that have brought about social change during his monthly radio programme, PM Modi spoke about Maithilee’s journey and the transformation in her relationship with the forest after she joined Debrigarh eco-tourism. He said until a few years ago, she would visit the forest almost every day to collect firewood, mahua flowers, kendu leaves, bamboo shoots and other forest produce that met several needs of her family and other local households.

“Then Maithilee ji became associated with Debrigarh eco-tourism. This marked a shift in her relationship with the forest, taking it towards a new direction,” the PM said, adding that forest conservation had now also become a means of her livelihood.

The Prime Minister’s Office later shared a post on X highlighting Maithilee’s journey from dependence on forest produce to eco-tourism and noting that it had inspired several women to contribute to forest conservation. The official Mann Ki Baat snippets also highlighted the participation of more than 60 women in conservation activities, including wildlife protection, grassland development and eco-tourism.