Odisha government proposes correction of place names to reflect Odia heritage

Several subdivisions, tehsils and blocks are also included in the list.

Athagarh in Cuttack district has been proposed to be corrected as Athagad, Salipur as Salepur and Baramba as Badamba while Bolagarh in Khurda district as Bolagada, Banpur as Banapur and Jatni as Jatani.

In Kandhamal district, the spelling of Khondmal is proposed to be uniformly reflected as Kandhamal.

In Kendrapara district, Aul is proposed to be corrected as Ali, while Maklapara would be spelled as Mahakalapada.

In Keonjhar district, Barbil is proposed to be corrected to Badbil, while Keonjhargarh municipality would become Kendujhargarh. In Sambalpur district, Rairakhol is proposed to be corrected as Redhakhol.

The proposal also includes changes in Nayagarh district, where Nayagarh would be corrected as Nayagada and Daspalla as Dashapalla.

In Malkangiri district, Podia block is proposed to be corrected as Padia, while Reamal block in Debagarh district would be spelled as Riamal.

The government has invited objections or suggestions from stakeholders within 15 days from the date of publication, failing which the government may proceed further as per law.

All citizens and institutions have been urged to submit their views in writing, along with supporting documents if any, within the stipulated period, said a senior official of Revenue and Disaster Management department.