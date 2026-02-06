Man’s blood-soaked body recovered hours after he goes missing in Malkangiri

On getting information, police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. SP Vinod Patil, the SDPO, other senior police officers along with a forensic team reached the area. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed Biswas had been brutally assaulted though police are waiting for the postmortem report to confirm the nature of the injuries and the weapon used. The incident has, meanwhile, triggered panic among the villagers.

Police said they are probing multiple angles including personal enmity, family dispute and other motives. “At this stage, the motive behind the murder is unclear. We are questioning the family members and locals, and examining technical and circumstantial evidences to gather more details,” said a senior police officer.

SP Patil said a case of murder has been registered and efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits.