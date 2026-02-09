Bodies of two missing men found in Odisha's Khilua river

JEYPORE: Bodies of two men, who reportedly went missing on Saturday night, were recovered from Khilua river in Nandapur area of Koraput district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Bhagaban Khora (28), a home guard attached to Nandapur police station, and Ugrasena Pangi (33), both from Hikimiput village.

Police sources said the duo was last seen travelling on a motorcycle from Nandapur towards Marda village on Saturday night. Subsequently, they went missing and their families filed a complaint in Nandapur police station.

On Sunday morning, locals spotted their bodies in the river beneath Khilua bridge.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Nandapur hospital for postmortem. It is suspected that the two may have accidentally fallen off the bridge, leading to their deaths. However, the exact cause will be ascertained after the autopsy reports arrive, said police.

Nandapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Debendra Mallick said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Police are investigating all possible angles to determine the cause of their death, he added.