Orissa HC seeks SOP on unregulated private events on Balijatra ground

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed serious concern over private functions being organised at the Balijatra ground in Cuttack without adequate safety, sanitation and crowd-management measures, warning that such gatherings pose a grave risk to public life.

The court was hearing the issue of frequent organisation of private events on both the upper and lower Balijatra grounds after members of the Bar drew its attention to the matter.

It was submitted that huge gatherings are allowed without any safety and sanitation norms, which would endanger precious life if there is any untoward incident.

The two-judge bench of Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh emphasised that such large-scale gatherings place an enormous burden on civic and law-enforcement agencies. “It needs no emphasis that these gatherings create a severe strain on the civic, police and district administrations in maintaining sanitation, law and order and safety,” the bench said.

The court cited its December 11, 2025 order in which it had said, “Keeping in view the large number of people who congregate during such gatherings, it is necessary that the district administration including police and fire authorities and the CMC make a concerted effort to put in place an SOP regulating such functions.”

In its February 5 order, the court stressed that the SOP must ensure accountability of organisers, inter alia, ensuring that the cost towards sanitation, security and safety are recovered from the organisers and the public exchequer is not drained.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, who appeared virtually submitted that a draft SOP has already been submitted to the district administration for approval. Appearing via virtual mode, nodal officer-cum-ADM, Cuttack Kamaljit Das submitted that steps are being taken to accord approval to the draft SOP in consultation with CMC and other stakeholders. The court fixed March 12 for next hearing on the matter.