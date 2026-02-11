Complete pending works of water supply projects or get blacklisted, Odisha RWSS tells agencies

BALASORE: The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department has instructed the agencies and contractors to complete all pending works of tube-wells, solar pumps and overhead tanks by February 20 to tackle the drinking water crisis in Mayurbhanj district before the onset of summer.

The department officials have warned of blacklisting the agencies and contractors if they fail to complete restoration and maintenance works of the water supply systems within the deadline.

RWSS executive engineer Gyanendra Nayak said the Baripada division covers 14 blocks, 249 panchayats and 2,250 villages.

The division has 20,774 tube wells of which 13,726 have already been repaired and made fit for use. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 1,199 of 1,854 solar-powered pumps have been repaired. Similarly, 413 of 714 overhead tanks under the Basudha scheme are currently functional.