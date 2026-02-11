Complete pending works of water supply projects or get blacklisted, Odisha RWSS tells agencies

BALASORE: The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department has instructed the agencies and contractors to complete all pending works of tube-wells, solar pumps and overhead tanks by February 20 to tackle the drinking water crisis in Mayurbhanj district before the onset of summer.
The department officials have warned of blacklisting the agencies and contractors if they fail to complete restoration and maintenance works of the water supply systems within the deadline.
RWSS executive engineer Gyanendra Nayak said the Baripada division covers 14 blocks, 249 panchayats and 2,250 villages.
The division has 20,774 tube wells of which 13,726 have already been repaired and made fit for use. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 1,199 of 1,854 solar-powered pumps have been repaired. Similarly, 413 of 714 overhead tanks under the Basudha scheme are currently functional.
For maintenance, 22 mobile units have been deployed in Baripada and 15 in Rairangpur division. Each unit, comprising four staff members, has been tasked with rapid restoration and maintenance of water supply systems. Despite these efforts, the continuing decline in groundwater levels remains a major concern.
Nayak said priority is being given to ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply during summer. All tube-wells, solar pumps and overhead tanks repairs are to be completed by February 20. Plans are also underway to strengthen water storage in government quarters, institutions, schools and anganwadi centres.
Similarly, of the 14 mega drinking water supply projects in the district, nine fall under Baripada division and five under Rairangpur. Among the nine projects in Baripada, two each are in Saraskana and Shamakhunta blocks, while works are ongoing in Jashipur, Kuliana, Bangiriposi, Kaptipada and Khunta. Once completed, these projects are expected to benefit 216 villages across 26 panchayats. Officials said the contractors and agencies have been directed to complete the pending projects by December.