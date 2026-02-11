Couple found dead at Odisha home, police suspect suicide

JAJPUR: Bodies of a young couple were found hanging inside their house in Gadamadhupur-Kukudakhalei village under Jenapur police limits here on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old George Malik and his wife Jharana Malik (24). Police suspect the couple took the extreme step due to a dispute in their family.

Sources said family members of the deceased couple had gone to attend ‘Astaprahari’, a religious programme, organised in the village in the night. On returning home, they heard the couple’s two-year-old son crying inside his parents’ room. They knocked at the door but it was locked from inside and there was no response from the couple.

Suspecting foul play, family members broke open the door of the room with the help of neighbours and found George and Jharana hanging from the ceiling fan while their toddler was crying inside. The couple was rushed to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared them received dead.

On being informed, Jenapur police reached the spot for investigation. The bodies were sent to Jajpur district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Police said the exact reason behind the deaths is not yet known. However, preliminary investigation suggest that a family dispute may have driven the couple to take the extreme step.

“The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being examined. Police are questioning family members and neighbours to gather more details. We are waiting for the autopsy reports to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said IIC of Jenapur police station Nirupama Jena.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)