Laxmanananda corridor plan to boost development in Kandhamal

PHULBANI: The announcement of the Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati corridor project is set to boost spiritual tourism and infrastructure development in Kandhamal district.

During her visit to the region recently, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida described the initiative as a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity and promoting pilgrimage tourism.

The proposed corridor will link key sites associated with the late spiritual leader, forming an integrated pilgrimage circuit. Under the plan, the Sanskrit Vidyapith Ashram at Chakapad will be connected to Jalespata Kanya Ashram in Tumudibandh through a newly-constructed road.

The new route will start at NH-57 at Badala (Chakapad) and extend to Jalespata. It will pass through Linepada, Balaskumpa, Bisipada, Phiringia, Sadingia and Barakhama. The project is expected to reduce travel time and improve accessibility for both devotees and tourists, particularly those travelling from Bhubaneswar.

Official sources said the corridor will strengthen spiritual tourism and stimulate the local economy by creating jobs and increasing state revenue.

The corridor will be developed in the honour of late Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati.