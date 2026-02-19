Paddy purchase fuels Opposition stir, Odisha Assembly disrupted

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as Opposition BJD and Congress protested in the well of the House, alleging large-scale mismanagement in procurement of paddy.

As soon as the House assembled for the day to take up the question hour, the BJD and Congress members trooped into the well holding placards and shouting anti-government slogans to register their protest.

Alleging mismanagement in paddy procurement has led to distress among the farmers who have taken to the streets at many places in the state, the Opposition members demanded immediate intervention of the government to correct the situation.

Even as the noisy scenes continued, BJD’s Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal, dressed as a farmer, placed paddy from a bag onto the reporters’ table. Several other Opposition members were seen holding paddy bundles to highlight the issue.

Speaker Surama Padhy repeatedly requested the agitating members to return to their seats. She adjourned the House first up to 11.30 am, then till 4 pm and further till 10.30 am on Thursday when the Opposition members continued sloganeering in the well.