Paddy purchase fuels Opposition stir, Odisha Assembly disrupted

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as Opposition BJD and Congress protested in the well of the House, alleging large-scale mismanagement in procurement of paddy.
As soon as the House assembled for the day to take up the question hour, the BJD and Congress members trooped into the well holding placards and shouting anti-government slogans to register their protest.
Alleging mismanagement in paddy procurement has led to distress among the farmers who have taken to the streets at many places in the state, the Opposition members demanded immediate intervention of the government to correct the situation.
Even as the noisy scenes continued, BJD’s Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal, dressed as a farmer, placed paddy from a bag onto the reporters’ table. Several other Opposition members were seen holding paddy bundles to highlight the issue.
Speaker Surama Padhy repeatedly requested the agitating members to return to their seats. She adjourned the House first up to 11.30 am, then till 4 pm and further till 10.30 am on Thursday when the Opposition members continued sloganeering in the well.
As noisy scenes continued, a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address could not be taken up during the day.
Deputy leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya questioned why farmers are being paid input subsidy of Rs 731 per quintal despite the government’s announcement of Rs 800. Pointing towards mismanagement in mandis across the state, he said this has forced farmers to go for distress sale.
Alleging that government is not procuring excess paddy from the farmers by putting a cap on 150 quintals, Acharya said though this has been brought to the notice of the government several times, no action has been taken.
Talking to mediapersons outside the House, CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam described the government as anti-farmer and warned that the Congress members will not allow the House to run if corrective measures are not immediately taken by the government. However, several BJP members criticised the Opposition members for disrupting the proceedings of the House during the day.