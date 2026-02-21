Residents seek review of ward reservation ahead of SMC polls

SAMBALPUR: A section of residents from the erstwhile Burla NAC area on Friday submitted a memorandum to the district collector seeking reconsideration of the proposed ward reorganisation and reservation pattern under the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), citing concerns over inadequate representation for the general category.

While preparations for the long-pending civic body polls have gathered pace, the residents pointed out that Burla NAC, which earlier comprised 15 wards, has been reorganised into five wards following its merger into the SMC. Of these, two have been reserved for scheduled castes (SCs), one for SC (women), one for general (women), and one for the general category.

The memorandum referred to the 2015 case in which the Orissa High Court had stayed the election process. In its final judgment delivered on September 3, 2025, the court directed authorities to initiate the election process within six weeks. However, the residents alleged that nearly four months have passed since the verdict, yet a fresh proposal for ward restructuring and reservation has reportedly been forwarded without seeking public opinion or waiting for updated census data.