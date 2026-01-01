Odisha teen dies during school relay race at annual sports meet

ROURKELA: A 17-year-old student of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Bhawanipur in Sundargarh town reportedly died after collapsing during the annual sports meet on Wednesday.

The deceased teenager was identified as Jaideep Sagar Beck, a Class XI student of Bhawanipur. The incident took place between 10 and 10.30 am on the school campus, about 100 km from Rourkela.

School authorities said the boy was participating in the 400 metre relay race when he complained of uneasiness. EMRS principal Sanghamitra Panigrahi said Jaideep felt uncomfortable and left the race mid-way before taking rest on a chair. After a few minutes, he collapsed and lost consciousness. A nurse present at the scene immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the student.

When his condition did not improve, he was rushed to Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH) on a motorcycle. However, Jaideep failed to survive, Panigrahi said. The student had no known medical history, she added.

Superintendent of SGMCH Prof NC Sahani said the student was declared brought dead at the hospital. He attributed the reason to possible cardiac arrest and said this is a rare phenomena and such incident may occur with young people when physical stress exceeds the body’s endurance capability.