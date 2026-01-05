Two youths arrested in Paralakhemundi for looting four houses

BERHAMPUR: Paralakhemundi police in Gajapati district on Saturday arrested two youths for their alleged involvement in looting four houses last month.

The accused are Durga Prasad Benia (28) and Deba Mandal (35), both residents of Paralakhemundi town. Police seized 114 gm gold, nine kg silver, Rs 33,000 cash, two mobile phones and a costly bike from them.

Police said following the thefts, a special team led by Paralakhemundi IIC Prashant Bhupati launched an investigation and nabbed the accused duo. During interrogation, Benia and Mandal confessed to their crime, said Gajapati SP Jatindra Kumar Panda.

The SP said Benia worked as an electricity meter reader of TPSODL in Paralakhemundi town. While checking meters, he identified the locked houses and later, looted them with the help of his accomplice Mandal. Investigation revealed that the accused mortgaged most of the stolen gold ornaments at a private finance company and spent the money lavishly.

The duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.