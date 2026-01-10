Youth won’t have to migrate outside the state for jobs: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that the youth of Odisha will no longer have to migrate outside the state for employment as the government is working hard to create job opportunities through large-scale industrialisation and focused skill development initiatives.

Addressing the concluding session of Odisha Skills 2025-26 at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister said the state has approved industrial projects worth over Rs 6.18 lakh crore in the last 18 months, which have the potential to generate around 3.64 lakh jobs.

Majhi said infrastructure development, a business-friendly industrial ecosystem and skill development form the three pillars of Odisha’s growth strategy. He said that the government is placing strong emphasis on equipping students with industry-relevant skills.

Under the ambitious Utkarsha ITI scheme, 47 ITIs will be upgraded into centres of excellence with advanced infrastructure, and AI laboratories will be set up in nine ITIs to equip youth with high-tech expertise, he said. The chief minister assured students that ample employment opportunities will be available within Odisha for those who acquire skills in any field. “Our goal is to achieve excellence at every level of skill,” he said.

Majhi said skill development is essential for the state’s long-term development and economic progress. “Our primary aim is to empower the people. The more skilled and confident our youth are, the brighter their future will be. It will propel our vision of achieving Viksit Odisha by 2036 and Viksit India by 2047,” he added. Minister for Industry and Skill Development Sampad Chandra Swain said the Odisha skill competition is not just a contest but a collective aspiration of a new Odisha. It identifies talent, encourages excellence and opens up national and international opportunities for skilled youth.

The chief minister awarded 54 students with gold, 53 with silver and 50 with bronze medals. The gold, silver and bronze medallists received Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 cash prizes respectively along with certificates.