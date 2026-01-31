2,000 villages yet to get mobile network in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre stepped up investments to expand mobile connectivity in Odisha, especially in unconnected, remote and Left-wing Extremism (LWE) affected pockets, slow execution by selected telecom service providers has left thousands of villages in several districts without network coverage.

In 2021, the centre had sanctioned `3,200 crore under the then universal service obligation fund (USOF), now Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), for installation of 2,379 new mobile towers in 3,933 uncovered villages in 10 aspirational districts of Balangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada.

Besides, `421.66 crore was allotted for 483 more mobile towers in nine districts of the state under LWE project phase-II. Even after four years, 1,921 villages of the total 51,349 villages in the state are without any mobile connectivity.

Sources said under the LWE-II project executed by Reliance Jio (RJIO), while tower erection has seen a marginal increase, site radiation remains extremely slow. The situation under the aspirational districts project was equally concerning. RJIO has radiated 1,676 sites so far, adding just 17 new sites since mid-November last year.

Similarly, BSNL has added only 75 new sites in last two months though it was supposed to activate all its towers installed under the 4G saturation project. The total number of activated sites stood at 1,211 as compared to 1,730 towers erected so far.

While the telecom service providers attributed the delay in execution of projects to land acquisition issues for installation of towers and power connectivity, district authorities highlighted that road access, bridge construction, forest clearances and power connections remain the biggest hurdles.