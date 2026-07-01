Baripada battles waterlogging woes as rivers turn into drains

BARIPADA: Two days of moderate rainfall have once again exposed Baripada’s chronic drainage woes, leaving several wards of the town reeling under severe waterlogging.

The urban flooding, a recurring phenomenon for local residents, is being attributed to encroachment on Jarali, Sarali and Sukhjoda rivers which flow through the town. The three tributaries of Budhabalanga river have reportedly lost much of their natural drainage capacity due to rampant encroachment and indiscriminate dumping of waste.

Residents said following the monsoon showers, low-lying localities including Madhuban, Purunahat Sahi, Kalimandir Sahi and areas near Jagannath temple were inundated as stormwater failed to flow into the rivers, leaving the drains overflowing.

They claimed unchecked urbanisation has reduced the three rivers to wastewater channels. “These tributaries were once a vital source of water for daily use. Today, illegal constructions, encroachment of riverbeds and garbage dumping have virtually turned them into drains,” said Bikram Keshari Jena and Subodh Kumar Polei of Madhuban.

Residents said the Mayurbhanj administration had launched an eviction drive along the riverbanks about four years ago, but it was reportedly halted following political intervention. They alleged that stone pitching and guard wall construction undertaken by the Works and Minor Irrigation departments to prevent flooding were of poor quality.

Jena and Polei claimed waterlogging has become an annual phenomenon, affecting more than eight wards during every monsoon despite repeated memorandums and protests by local organisations.