Crackers cause fire during Ramayana performance in Berhampur, stage reduced to ashes

BERHAMPUR: A major mishap was averted after fire broke out during a Ramayana performance at Lanjia village under Berhampur Sadar police limits in the wee hours of Tuesday, reducing the temporary stage to ashes and triggering panic among hundreds of spectators. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred near the Kali temple square during the shrine’s annual festival where Ramayana troupes from Baulajholi and Kodala villages were performing simultaneously.

According to eyewitnesses, fireworks were being used as part of the performance when sparks allegedly ignited combustible materials on the stage. Videos from the spot purportedly showed a few youths handling lit fireworks from the top of a JCB machine before burning debris fell onto the stage, leading to the blaze.

Within minutes, the stage belonging to Baulajholi Ramayana troupe was completely engulfed in flames, forcing artistes and spectators to flee to safety. Locals immediately alerted the fire services personnel who rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Fire officer Thakur Prasad Dalai said preliminary investigation indicates that the blaze was caused by fireworks used during the performance. The fire destroyed the stage, sound system, lighting equipment, costumes and other performance materials, with losses estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Officials said the organisers had not obtained the mandatory permission from the Fire and Emergency Services department for using fireworks during the event.

The local administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.