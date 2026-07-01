NIT-R team develops smart dressing for wounds

ROURKELA: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed a smart dressing for wounds that prevents infections, minimises pain during removal, and promotes faster healing.

Developed by a research team led by assistant professor in Biotechnology and Medical Engineering department Prasoon Kumar, the innovative dressing aims to address the challenges posed by conventional materials used to dress wounds.

Cotton gauze bandage is commonly used in dressing wounds due to its affordability, absorbency, and ease of usage. It is widely used to absorb blood and manage wound exudate and apply ointment applications. However, the conventional dressing materials are not capable of preventing infections. Traditional cotton gauze also sticks to the wound surface and damages newly-formed tissue when dressing is changed.

The researchers said the newly-developed smart dressing integrates chitosan-coated cotton gauze with an electrospun nanofibrous layer. This layer is filled with curcumin, a natural compound known for its antimicrobial properties. Placed between the wound and gauze, this layer minimises adhesive’s direct contact with the wound, thereby reducing the risk of tissue damage during gauze removal.

These curcumin-filled nanofibers slowly release the medication onto the wound and maintain sustained drug delivery. This approach helps maintain a sterile wound environment while reducing dependence on repeated gauze changes and additional medications.