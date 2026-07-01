Odisha: 35-year-old gets lifer for killing woman over dispute

BHUBANESWAR: A trial court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a married woman in the city over a personal dispute in 2021.

The convict is Jagannath Pradhan (35). The court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Bandana Kar sentenced Pradhan to life in prison under section 302 (murder) of IPC and one year imprisonment under section 309 (attempted suicide). Both the sentences will run concurrently. On July 5, 2021, Pradhan had murdered one Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahoo in her home and sent her photograph to the husband on WhatsApp. The incident had taken place in Bhimatangi Housing Board Colony within Airfield police limits.

Pradhan had then attempted suicide by slitting his veins. In his suicide note, he had mentioned that he killed Sahoo as well as her four-year-old son before taking his own life. Fortunately, the kid was playing elsewhere and escaped Pradhan’s plans. After Pradhan slit his veins, he was admitted to a hospital and arrested after he recovered.

In a similar development, District and Sessions Judge Biranchi Narayan Mohanty on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing a woman under Mancheswar police limits here in May, 2023 after she rejected his proposal to leave her husband and marry him.

The convict Biju Panda (32), was a temple priest by profession. “About 15 witnesses were examined during the trial of the case and the court convicted Panda to life imprisonment,” said special public prosecutor, Rashmi Ranjan Brahma.