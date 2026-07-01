Odisha youth arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on schoolgirl after she rejected advances

BHADRAK : Dhusuri police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to kill a schoolgirl by pouring petrol on her after she rejected his romantic advances.

The incident took place at Fatepur under Dhamnagar block in Bhadrak district. The accused is Dillip Jena, a resident of Dhamghatpur village under Dhusuri police limits.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother Sanjukta Senapati, the accused was harassing her minor daughter for quite some time. When the girl repeatedly turned down his advances, Jena allegedly intercepted her while she was on way to school, poured petrol on her and attempted to set her ablaze.

The girl’s cries for help drew the attention of local residents who rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused and handed him over to police. Dhusuri IIC Ajaya Sudarshan Bag said an FIR was registered on basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s mother. “The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. He will be produced in court after completion of necessary formalities,” he said.

While police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, local residents claimed the accused is already married.