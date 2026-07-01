On run for 9 yrs after jumping furlough, 42-yr-old life convict held from Punjab

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police has arrested a 42-year-old life convict, who had been absconding for the last nine years after being released on a 14-day furlough from Choudwar Circle Jail here.

The fugitive Sajit Khan was caught from Amritsar in Punjab. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case of 2008. Khan had fled to Amritsar where he assumed a new name Fayaz Khan and earned his livelihood as a bedsheet hawker.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said on April 28, 2008, Sajit and his three associates Faka alias Mujafar, Sk Sanwar alias Tuku and Sk Noor Hassan alias Raja of Bhairpur under Jagatpur police station had attempted to rape a woman inside a mango orchard. When her younger sister tried to save her, the criminals brutally murdered her.

Based on the complaint of the woman, police arrested all of them on August 13, 2008. Sajit was sentenced to life imprisonment in the year 2010.

“In 2017, Sajit was granted 14 days furlough from the Circle Jail, Choudwar, from March 7 to March 20, with instructions to surrender on March 21. But instead of returning to prison, he absconded and disappeared, evading law enforcement for years,” said Dnyandeo.