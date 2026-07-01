Rainy start to July in Odisha as LoPAR to bring heavy rain

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha witnessed a massive rain deficit of 47 per cent in June, a rainy start to July is in the offing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast formation of a low pressure area within three days which is expected to enhance monsoon activity in the state.
The national weather body said the upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh, titling south-westwards, continues to remain in that position. Under its influence, a low pressure area is expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Friday, it added.
Weather experts said some parts of Odisha may start experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall activity from Wednesday onwards. Light to moderate rains or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places, while heavy rainfall may prevail at some places in the state for the next six days.
The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and occasionally gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast on Friday and Saturday.
It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast during the period. After Odisha recorded only 110.3 mm rains as against its average of 209.3 mm in the month of June, the enhanced rainfall activity is expected to give a strong push to kharif crop sowing in the state.
Meanwhile, monsoon rainfall activity has already started picking up pace in many parts of the state over the last two days. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and a few other places woke up to a wet morning on Tuesday. The steady drizzle continued for a couple of hours. Bhubaneswar received 11 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm and Cuttack 4.8 mm on the day.