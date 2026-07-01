Rainy start to July in Odisha as LoPAR to bring heavy rain

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha witnessed a massive rain deficit of 47 per cent in June, a rainy start to July is in the offing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast formation of a low pressure area within three days which is expected to enhance monsoon activity in the state.

The national weather body said the upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh, titling south-westwards, continues to remain in that position. Under its influence, a low pressure area is expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Friday, it added.

Weather experts said some parts of Odisha may start experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall activity from Wednesday onwards. Light to moderate rains or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places, while heavy rainfall may prevail at some places in the state for the next six days.