Solar-powered sirens deployed in Odisha’s Kandhamal to reduce human-elephant conflict

BERHAMPUR: To mitigate the growing human-elephant conflict in Kandhamal district, the Forest department has installed a solar-powered siren-based early warning system in elephant corridors to alert villagers about the movement of the long ranging animals.

Under the initiative, six solar-powered sirens have been installed along identified elephant corridors in G Udayagiri forest range. The warning systems have been set up at Linga, Malanasuga, Pukulingia, Gamuli, Retudi and Pidikimaha, all areas known for frequent elephant movement and recurring conflict.

Forest range officer Manikeswari Pattnaik said each siren is linked to five pre-authorised mobile numbers. Whenever forest personnel or villagers spot elephants approaching a settlement, they can call the device from any of the registered numbers, automatically activating the siren and warning nearby residents.

Officials believe the system will provide villagers with crucial time to move to safer locations, reducing the risk of human casualties and minimising damage to crops and property.

The initiative has been welcomed by residents of affected villages, who hope the technology will help improve safety in vulnerable areas. However, villagers and civil society groups argue that the measure alone will not be enough to tackle the worsening crisis that has already claimed several lives and caused extensive losses to crops, livestock and houses.

Last week, a delegation from G Udayagiri submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through the tehsildar, demanding immediate formation of a dedicated rapid response team (RRT) for Kandhamal and a comprehensive strategy to address the escalating elephant menace.