Solar-powered sirens deployed in Odisha’s Kandhamal to reduce human-elephant conflict

BERHAMPUR: To mitigate the growing human-elephant conflict in Kandhamal district, the Forest department has installed a solar-powered siren-based early warning system in elephant corridors to alert villagers about the movement of the long ranging animals.
Under the initiative, six solar-powered sirens have been installed along identified elephant corridors in G Udayagiri forest range. The warning systems have been set up at Linga, Malanasuga, Pukulingia, Gamuli, Retudi and Pidikimaha, all areas known for frequent elephant movement and recurring conflict.
Forest range officer Manikeswari Pattnaik said each siren is linked to five pre-authorised mobile numbers. Whenever forest personnel or villagers spot elephants approaching a settlement, they can call the device from any of the registered numbers, automatically activating the siren and warning nearby residents.
Officials believe the system will provide villagers with crucial time to move to safer locations, reducing the risk of human casualties and minimising damage to crops and property.
The initiative has been welcomed by residents of affected villages, who hope the technology will help improve safety in vulnerable areas. However, villagers and civil society groups argue that the measure alone will not be enough to tackle the worsening crisis that has already claimed several lives and caused extensive losses to crops, livestock and houses.
Last week, a delegation from G Udayagiri submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through the tehsildar, demanding immediate formation of a dedicated rapid response team (RRT) for Kandhamal and a comprehensive strategy to address the escalating elephant menace.
The memorandum highlighted vulnerability of forest fringes due to frequent elephant movement and depredation. It claimed that elephant attacks in recent days have killed five locals and 13 domestic animals, besides destroying hundreds of acres of standing crops and damaging several houses.
Adding to concerns is the presence of two tuskers that have reportedly been roaming the G Udayagiri range for several months. Simultaneously, a herd of 21 elephants has been moving through the Retudi forest in Kalinga section before entering the Sujeli and Kurumingia areas, causing extensive crop losses.
Farmers said banana plantations, maize fields and several seasonal crops have suffered heavy damage due to repeated raids.