Textbook errors issue has shaken student’s future, says Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sought accountability from the state government for the alleged large-scale errors in school textbooks for classes I to VIII, stating it has shaken the foundation of the children’s future.

In a social media post, the former chief minister questioned who will take responsibility for the cost of shattering the faith of an entire generation of Odia children. “Who will answer for the wound inflicted on their trust, a wound that no revision can heal?” he asked.

He said through textbooks, an entire generation of students learn not just facts but also build faith in the system and trust in society. “When trust is compromised, the damage goes far beyond a printing error,” Naveen noted adding, the callous handling of the BJP government had betrayed that sacred trust.

Meanwhile, BJD’s youth and student wings on the day staged dharna in front of the official residence of School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond demanding his resignation and a CBI probe into the issue. The protesters proceeded towards the minister’s residence in a rally from the Lok Bhavan square. They were, however, stopped by the police midway. The next phase of agitation will be launched in Nabarangpur, the home district of the minister.