Two VIMSAR staff under Vigilance scanner after raids unearth assets worth crores

BHUBANESWAR: The state Vigilance on Tuesday unearthed assets worth several crores during simultaneous searches at the residences and other properties of VIMSAR, Burla, establishment officer-cum-office superintendent Dhanurdhar Biswal and office steward Aswini Meher.

According to Vigilance officials, assets of Biswal include two buildings, one of them multi-storeyed, 32 plots of land, cash over `19.72 lakh, two Hyva trucks, two tractors and a four-wheeler.

Searches were conducted at Biswal’s double-storey residence at Dhankauda, another building at Gudesinga in Sambalpur, his government quarters in the medical staff colony and his office chamber at VIMSAR. Vigilance sources said Biswal had joined government service as a junior clerk at VIMSAR in January 1997 with an initial salary of Rs 2,500 per month. He was promoted as senior clerk in September 2002 and subsequently served as medical record keeper and head clerk before being elevated as office superintendent in January 2019. He was posted at VIMSAR for nearly three decades.

In the case of Meher, Vigilance unearthed assets including three buildings, one of them a 6,500 sq ft multi-storeyed structure, and 10 plots of land.

Officials said construction of the four-storey building is currently underway. Besides, 83 gram of gold jewellery and two two-wheelers were found in his possession. Bank deposits, postal savings and insurance investments are being verified, they said.