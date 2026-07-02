Bhadrak minor detention case: Orissa HC launches PIL over alleged violations of juvenile safeguards

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has converted a writ petition alleging illegal detention and torture of a minor at Bhadrak’s Pirahat police station into a regular PIL, saying the case exposed “rampant violation” and poor implementation of laws meant to protect children in conflict with law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman has directed the registry to register a separate PIL after examining CCTV footage from the police station and hearing senior police officials, including the Bhadrak SP, the IIC of Pirahat police station and the child welfare police officer.

The bench said that while the CCTV footage did not substantiate the allegation that the minor was physically assaulted in the police station, it revealed serious departures from the safeguards mandated under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Odisha Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2018.

The judges noted that the footage showed that the child entered the police station at 7.52 pm on November 2, 2025, and left with his father at 12.04 am, making the allegation of illegal detention unsustainable. The child was 14 years old. He was called to the police station in connection with a mobile theft case. His father had accompanied him to the police station.

The medical records produced by the petitioner also did not corroborate the claim of physical assault, except showing that the child was admitted to hospital on November 4 and discharged the next day.