Koraput administration reviews development roadmap for Kotia border villages

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration on Wednesday reviewed the progress of development initiatives in Kotia group of villages, reiterating its commitment to ensuring government welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary in the panchayat.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan said the district administration’s foremost priority is to accelerate the socio-economic development of Kotia through coordinated implementation of government programmes.

The meeting focused on effective execution of the ‘Viksit Kotia Action Plan’, a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming the border region by strengthening healthcare, education, road connectivity, public infrastructure and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Officials held detailed discussions on expediting development works through strategic interventions across key sectors to improve the quality of life of residents while reinforcing the overall development of the border villages.

The collector directed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure time-bound implementation of the action plan. He stressed that every eligible resident of Kotia should receive the benefits of government welfare schemes without delay.

Among others, ADM Naresh Chandra Sabar, executive officer of Zilla Parishad Benudhar Sabar, Pottangi BDO Ramakrishna Nayak and officer on special duty (OSD) for Kotia Sourabh Kanta Das attended the meeting.

Located along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, Kotia has remained a sensitive region where both states have undertaken development initiatives over the years.