Malkangiri villagers allege Andhra Police entered Odisha, illegally detained residents

MALKANGIRI : Residents of Kuniguda village under Chitrakonda block alleged that personnel from the Andhra Pradesh Police attempted to enter their villages and detain residents on Tuesday.

They claimed that personnel from AP’s Munchingput police station had been entering villages across the inter-state border and detaining residents without prior intimation or coordination with the state police. Villagers said such incidents occurred over the past three months in Kuniguda, Parlubanda, Gandiguda, Ruma, Bidarpakana, Mutlaguda, Jamajodi and Tentuliguda villages under Chitrakonda block.

Protesting against the incident, villagers blocked the road with traditional weapons and reportedly prevented the police vehicle from entering the area. Later, they approached Papermetla police station and demanded a fair inquiry into the incident.

Chitrakonda SDPO Pradosh Pradhan told TNIE that around 20 to 22 women submitted a written complaint at Papermetla police station alleging that at least three villagers had been picked up over the past two to three months.

He said the police are yet to ascertain who had taken away the villagers and are trying to verify the identities of those allegedly detained. “An enquiry will be conducted into the incident,” he added.