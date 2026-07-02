Niranjan Patnaik’s autobiography blames former CM JB for Congress’ decline in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Former minister and Congress veteran Niranjan Patnaik has made explosive revelations in his autobiography, blaming former chief minister JB Patnaik for the party’s decline in Odisha and asserting that his ‘weakness’ for the then advocate general Indrajit Ray eventually paved the way for the rise of Naveen Patnaik.

In his autobiography ‘Samaya Sakshi - Jane Sadharana Odiara Katha’, Niranjan writes that the Congress government led by JB suffered irreparable political damage over its handling of the 1999 Anjana Mishra rape case and the controversies surrounding Ray. The book was released by nine eminent personalities from different fields here on Wednesday.

According to the book, Niranjan had advised JB to order a CBI inquiry into the gangrape of Anjana Mishra on January 9, 1999, but the then chief minister did not agree.

“Some people advised him (JB) that a CBI probe could drag him into the controversy as well. Anjana Mishra had alleged that both JB and Ray had a role in the incident. The court subsequently ordered a CBI investigation. Eventually, Ray resigned as advocate general. That episode caused irreparable damage to the image of JB and the Congress party in Odisha,” Niranjan writes.

He further states that Congress president Sonia Gandhi later removed JB as chief minister and appointed Giridhar Gamang in his place. “Naveen Babu took advantage of these developments and became the chief minister of the state,” the book’s chapter ‘Janakibabunku Nei Bibada’ says.