Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 266-crore State Data Centre 2.0, deep-sea fishing mission

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to establish the Odisha State Data Centre 2.0 (OSDC 2.0) at a cost of Rs 266.48 crore as the existing facility is facing capacity constraints and nearing the end of its operational life.

The proposal was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said the project cost includes operation and maintenance of the facility for five years. The new data centre will be a tier-III compliant, secure and scalable facility designed to meet the growing digital governance requirements of the state.

The project will involve migration of existing applications, strengthening of cyber security measures and creation of a robust disaster recovery facility to ensure high availability and resilience of critical government services. In line with sustainability goals, OSDC 2.0 will adopt green and energy-efficient data centre practices.

The existing state data centre, operational since 2011, currently hosts more than 600 government applications serving 39 departments of the state government.

The Cabinet also approved the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission (2025-36) with an estimated investment of Rs 2,295.46 crore. The mission will be implemented in phases with support from central schemes, state government assistance, beneficiary participation, institutional finance and public-private partnerships under the administrative control of the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department.