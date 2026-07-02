Odisha Deputy Speaker joins fight against toxic fly ash

ROURKELA: Deputy Speaker and Talsara MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi on Wednesday shot off a letter to the Sundargarh administration seeking formation of special task forces (STFs) for effective enforcement against illegal dumping of fly ash across the district.

Raising serious concerns over environmental degradation due to illegal dumping of fly ash, the BJP MLA demanded immediate and stringent measures to curb the menace.

In a letter to the district collector, Bhoi said the administration should form three STFs for Sundargarh, Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions. Each STF should be adequately staffed with officers from the police administration, Forest, Revenue and Transport departments besides the Odisha State Pollution Control Board for round-the clock monitoring and enforcement.

The MLA also suggested that the STFs must be mandated to prevent illegal dumping of fly ash, conduct surprise raids at identified hotspots, seize and penalise errant vehicles and initiate criminal proceedings against habitual offenders. The STFs should submit weekly action taken report and a district-level monitoring mechanism be formed to ensure strict compliance, he said.

Bhoi said timely action and effective coordination among the departments concerned would go a long way in protecting the environment, safeguarding the interests of farmers and local residents, and also ensure strict adherence to environmental laws.