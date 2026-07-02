Odisha Police to constitute Anti-Narcotics Task Force against drug trafficking

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police will soon form a special Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) headed by an additional DGP (ADGP) rank officer to crack down on drug trafficking and organised narcotics networks in the state.

Addressing a programme organised at Police Bhawan on Wednesday to mark the national-level pre-trial drug destruction special drive, DGP YB Khurania said the specialised task force will comprise 10 operational units and 19 dedicated intelligence units strategically deployed across the state to identify and dismantle interstate drug syndicates.

He said the ANTF will be mobilised to initiate stringent action against major drug mafia under the NDPS Act. At least 100 such mafia will be taken to task every year. The task force will also help identify drug hotspots across the state and act to neutralise them systematically.

“Apart from ANTF, financial investigations are being prioritised to completely dismantle the economic backbone of drug syndicates in the state. Special emphasis is being placed on identifying the masterminds and financiers behind illegal cannabis cultivation,” Khurania said.

As part of the initiative, he said more than 63,720 acre of illegal cannabis cultivation, with an estimated value of Rs 1,911 crore, has been destroyed during the statewide enforcement drive conducted between July 2024 and March 2026.

During this period, 2,445 NDPS cases were registered, 421 tonne of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 2,106 crore were seized and 3,502 accused persons arrested in this connection.

Koraput district police achieved a significant breakthrough in the anti-narcotics campaign by raiding an illegal cannabis oil manufacturing unit and seizing around 1,800 litre of cannabis oil, valued at around `225 crore. Four key accused involved in the racket were arrested from Kerala, said the DGP.