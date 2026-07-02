OMSA strike disrupts healthcare services at Malkangiri district hospital

MALKANGIRI : Healthcare services at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) were severely affected on Wednesday as doctors joined the indefinite statewide cease-work agitation called by the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) pressing for the fulfilment of its 10-point charter of demands.

The strike by doctors disrupted routine outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services, scheduled surgeries, diagnostic facilities such as blood tests, X-rays and scans, and emergency medical services, leaving hundreds of patients stranded.

Patients from remote and tribal pockets of Malkangiri district, who largely depend on the DHH for treatment, faced severe hardship as they were either turned away or forced to seek treatment elsewhere. The suspension of emergency services has heightened concerns over the welfare of critically-ill patients. Members of OMSA said the decision to launch the indefinite strike from July 1 was taken after the government failed to address their long-pending and legitimate demands despite repeated representations.

They maintained that the protest aims to secure better working conditions, ensure the safety and dignity of doctors, and improve the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to the public, the OMSA appealed for support from patients and citizens, stating that the agitation is ultimately intended to strengthen the healthcare system.