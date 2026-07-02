OSPCB issues show-cause notice to Shyam Metallics over illegal fly ash dumping

SAMBALPUR: In a fresh regulatory action, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Shyam Metallics and Energy Ltd over illegal transportation and dumping of fly ash at multiple locations in Sambalpur district, particularly in Rengali area.

Issued by regional officer of OSPCB SN Nanda on Monday, the notice said the Board received multiple complaints and field reports regarding unauthorised transportation and disposal of fly ash generated from the company’s power plant at Pandloi in Rengali.

The notice said on June 28, OSPCB officials conducted a surprise inspection in Rengali and found fly ash allegedly dumped at unauthorised locations in Babuchakuli. During verification, 13 vehicles were identified and their drivers stated that they were transporting fly ash from the power plant of Shyam Metallics.

The OSPCB directed the company to initiate stringent action against the transporters concerned, blacklist the identified vehicles within seven days and submit a compliance report. The Board warned that failure to comply could invite environmental compensation and legal proceedings.