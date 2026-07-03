Dalit anganwadi worker alleges caste boycott over meals in Odisha village

BARGARH : A dalit woman appointed as kitchen helper at an anganwadi centre in Jharbandh block has accused a section of villagers of persuading beneficiaries to boycott the food prepared by her because of her caste and pressurising her to quit the job.

The woman, 23-year-old Padmini Jagat, was appointed as a kitchen helper at the anganwadi centre in Dewanpali village around two months ago.

She alleged that since her joining, some villagers have been asking parents not to send their children to the centre and discouraging beneficiaries from consuming meals, eggs and chhatua prepared by her as she belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. Padmini further alleged that the villagers have organised two meetings to pressurise her father Abhadut Jagat into asking her to resign from the post.

The controversy escalated on Wednesday when a group of villagers allegedly locked the anganwadi centre, disrupting its functioning. The closure deprived children, pregnant women and lactating mothers of supplementary nutrition and other services provided through the centre.

Padmini said she was among three candidates who had applied for the post and appointed through due process. “Soon after my appointment, some villagers tried to force my father to ask me to withdraw. However, I joined the centre and continued working.

After the schools reopened recently, they again tried to intimidate us following which my father asked them to give a written letter stating that they were unwilling to send their children to the anganwadi centre because I belong to the dalit community.”