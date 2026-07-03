Eight inmates test HIV-positive at Odisha's Jharpada jail, preventive measures stepped up

BHUBANESWAR: At least eight inmates of Jharpada special jail have tested positive for HIV.

The issue came to light after an accused, arrested by the Mahila Police for allegedly raping a minor, tested HIV-positive during a medical examination recently. Officials said the affected prisoners have been housed in separate cells and are receiving appropriate care.

The jail authorities have informed the matter to the Bhubaneswar Special POCSO Court and the Bhubaneswar DCP through official communication, as part of the standard procedure.

With the number of HIV-positive inmates rising, prison authorities have intensified preventive measures to ensure the infection does not spread among the other inmates.

Jail superintendent Sarbeswar Sahu said informing the court and police about the health condition of inmates is a routine protocol aimed at preventing any future complications. He said regular counselling sessions, health awareness programmes and medical camps are being conducted inside the jail.

Following their entry into the jail, all newly-admitted inmates also undergo mandatory medical screening, including various health tests.