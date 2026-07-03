First LoPAR brings heavy rainfall to Odisha, 2 districts on red alert

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rains triggered by the first low pressure area of the season lashed many parts of the state on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red warning (extreme heavy rainfall) for Koraput and Malkangiri districts for the next two days.

As per the national weather forecaster, the highest 84.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on the day, was recorded in Hirakud, while Malkangiri district logged 79.2 mm rains.

Similarly, Jharsuguda witnessed 73.2 mm rains followed by Cuttack 67.4 mm, Sonepur 65.8 mm, Bargarh 62.3 mm, Keonjhar 49.3 mm, Deogarh 43 mm, Phulbani 42.2 mm and Boudh 41 mm. Locally, Ambabhona, a village in Bargarh, even recorded 180 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, Dhenkanal recorded 46 mm rains while Bhubaneswar logged 28.9 mm showers between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.

The heavy rainfall activity during the last 36 hours triggered waterlogging in many low-lying areas across Odisha. Passengers reportedly faced inconvenience after rain submerged the area near Bargarh government bus stand, while a few parts of the state capital including Baibhab Nagar in ward no-4 were inundated.

Several trees got uprooted owing to strong winds and heavy showers in Boudh, Bhubaneswar and other places in the state on the day. Met officials said the low pressure area continues to persist over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.