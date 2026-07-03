Health centre in Odisha turns into a film set, patients suffer

BHADRAK : Patient care was reportedly disrupted at Eram primary health centre (PHC) in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur block on Tuesday afternoon after the hospital premises were used for a film shoot, drawing sharp criticism from local residents.

According to reports, the hospital campus was cordoned off with ropes during the shoot. The main entrance was also blocked with large hoardings used for the shoot, preventing many patients from entering the hospital.

The film crew had set up shooting equipment inside the PHC premises. Several other crew members were also present. A vehicle bearing the Odisha govenment emblem was seen parked nearby. The presence of well-known actors attracted a large crowd of locals eager to watch the shooting, said Dasrathi Sahoo, a local businessman who had come to the PHC for checking blood pressure and diabetes.

Tension escalated when journalists reached the spot but were allegedly prevented from carrying out their work by a group of local youths. The situation turned more contentious after mediapersons questioned the driver of the government car regarding the department to which the vehicle belonged. The driver reportedly left the spot immediately, taking popular Odia comedian Papu Pom Pom with him.