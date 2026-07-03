Mahalakshmi corridor to be set up in Puri: Dy CM

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will construct a ‘Mahalakshmi corridor’ at Erabanga in Puri district, the birthplace of 15th century poet and saint Balaram Das as a move to protect and disseminate his teachings, said deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday.

Addressing a national symposium on ‘Shakti Vandana Mahagatha - the Lakshmi Purana of Balaram Das’, Parida said a dedicated gallery on the poet will also be set up in the corridor. “The corridor will also have a research gallery on Goddess Lakshmi and a place will be earmarked in the corridor where 500 women can recite Lakshmi Purana together,” she informed.

The deputy chief minister informed that the state government will distribute one crore copies of the revised ‘Lakshmi Purana’, which will be sung by eminent singers Namita Agrawal and Geeta Das.

The corridor is expected to generate local employment and boost the women’s economy, she said.

“The core message of Mahalakshmi Purana is not merely religious, it is a symbol of social revolution. True prosperity depends not just on wealth, but on justice, equality, labour, self-respect and dignity,” Parida said.

Speaking on the occasion, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the Tourism department has prepared a blueprint for the overall development of the birthplace of Balaram Das.