Odisha bags India’s largest metallurgy FDI with Rs 1.08L crore aluminium project

BHUBANESWAR: In what is being billed as India’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the metallurgy sector, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH), an IHC Group company, on Thursday signed an MoU with the Odisha government to develop an integrated greenfield aluminium project at an estimated investment of about `1.08 lakh crore (USD 11.5 billion).

Considered the largest FDI in Odisha’s history, AEL and IRH will execute the project through a 50:50 joint venture. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, IHC Group CEO Syed Basar Shueb and managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Karan Adani,.

The integrated complex will comprise a 4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) alumina refinery, a 2 MMTPA aluminium smelter, a 4,000 MW captive power plant and a 1 MMTPA downstream manufacturing park, along with supporting infrastructure.

The project will be implemented in two phases, with Phase I attracting around Rs 66,000 crore and Phase II another Rs 44,000 crore. The venture is expected to generate around 53,500 jobs, including nearly 35,000 during the construction phase and another 18,500 across mining, refining, smelting and downstream manufacturing operations. Additional indirect employment is expected in logistics, engineering, maintenance and ancillary industries.

While AEL is the flagship company of the Adani Group, IHC is among the world’s largest investment holding companies with interests across infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, energy, technology, healthcare and financial services.

Terming the investment a milestone, Majhi said the project would position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub by developing the entire value chain, from mining and alumina refining to smelting and downstream production, while supporting the state’s Samruddha Odisha 2036 vision and contributing to Viksit Bharat 2047.