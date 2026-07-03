Odisha govt uploads revised textbook copies on websites, seeks feedback in 7 days

BHUBANESWAR: A day after announcing that it will seek feedback from educationists, experts and general public on the revised school textbooks before final printing, the School and Mass Education (SME) department on Thursday uploaded the digital copies of the books for classes I to IV with necessary rectifications, on its websites and sought views and suggestions within seven days.

Officials said corrected copies of the books for classes I to IV have been uploaded on the department’s as well as Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA)’s and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)’s websites.

Educationists and public have been requested to give their feedback on the books through textbookscertodisha@gmail.com or Bidya Samiksha Centre helpline - 18003456722, within a period of seven days.

SME secretary N Thirumala Naik had on Wednesday informed that all revised textbooks with corrections, from Class I to VIII, will be uploaded on the department’s and Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA)’s websites to invite feedback from educationists and general public.

“After considering all the suggestions and feedback received, the textbooks will be finalised and published,” the SME secretary had said.